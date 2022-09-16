Putin Mentions PM Modi's Birthday During Bilateral Talks, But Stops Short of Wishing Him; Here’s Why

Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday on September 17 during their bilateral meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the SCO Summit at Uzbekistan’s Samarkand. Calling the prime minister his “dear friend”, Putin, however, remarked that Russian tradition demanded that he could not offer his congratulations in advance.

“My dear friend, tomorrow you are about to celebrate your birthday. But, as per Russian tradition, we never offer congratulations in advance. So, I cannot do that right now. But, I would like you to know that we know about it and we wish you all the best and wish all the best to friendly Indian nation and prosperity for the country under your leadership,” Putin told Modi while discussing ways to strengthen the decades-old bilateral ties between India and Russia.

Modi’s meeting with Putin at Samarkand was highly anticipated as the two had last met in December 2021 and were meeting for the first time since Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. While the two leaders had spoken about the Ukraine conflict over the phone, Putin was locked in a confrontation with Modi who told him that now was not the time for war.

The prime minister reiterated India’s position on the Russia-Ukraine war to be as one that should be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue. India, however, has not taken sides in the conflict on a global platform but its concerns over the seven-month conflict spilled out into the open at the summit.

Even as Putin has repeatedly said Russia was not isolated due to western sanctions and can look eastwards to major Asian powers such as China and India, Modi directly assailed the Kremlin chief in public saying the summit was an opportunity to make discuss the path of peace.

“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” Modi told Putin, who said he understood India’s concerns about Ukraine and that Moscow was doing everything it could to end the conflict.

“I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, the concerns that you constantly express,” Putin said, adding, “we will do everything to stop this as soon as possible.”

India has become Russia’s number 2 oil buyer after China as others have cut purchases following the invasion. Putin tried reassuring Chinese Premier Xi Jinping about the conflict as well and said he understood his concerns about the situation but praised Beijing’s leader for a “balanced” position on the conflict.

(With inputs from Reuters)

