WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Putin Orders Daily Coronavirus Projections as Russia's Tally Nears 37,000

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers wearing protective masks stand guard at a checkpoint set up after Moscow authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement officers wearing protective masks stand guard at a checkpoint set up after Moscow authorities tightened up measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

On Saturday, Russia's official tally of coronavirus cases was 36,793, a record overnight rise of 4,785, and death toll rose by 40 to 313.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 5:31 PM IST
Share this:

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to provide daily forecasts of the spread of the novel coronavirus as Russia recorded almost 5,000 new cases in a single day.

Coronavirus infections in Russia began rising sharply in April after reporting far fewer infections than many western European countries in the outbreak's early stages.

On Saturday, Russia's official tally of coronavirus cases was 36,793, a record overnight rise of 4,785, and death toll rose by 40 to 313.

The government must "provide a short-term prognosis of the number of citizens who may contract the new infectious disease (COVID-19)" and report its estimates on a daily basis, according to an order published on the Kremlin's website.

In Moscow, a city of 12.7 million people which became the epicentre of Russia's coronavirus outbreak, cases jumped by 2,649 to 20,754, and the capital city accounted for half of all new fatalities reported on Saturday.

However, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the lockdown measures first introduced in March were bearing fruit.

"The disease rate in the city is growing but not exponentially, and far from the worst-case scenario," Sobyanin wrote on his website.

"A week ago, Moscow medical institutions were working at their limit. Today, they have switched to a more normal mode with a good stock of capacity," Sobyanin said.

Initially declared on March 30, the lockdown regime banned residents from leaving their homes unless they were going to buy food or medicines, get urgent medical treatment or walk the dog.

The authorities also introduced a travel permit system effective from April 15, and Sobyanin said on Saturday the authorities would use traffic cameras to catch drivers travelling without passes.

Authorities and clerics have urged Christians to stay home during the Orthodox Easter weekend, although a senior cleric urged police on Saturday to be lenient on those who still try to make it to their church.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,289

    +673*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,792

    +957*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,015

    +248*  

  • Total DEATHS

    488

    +36*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,530,643

    +66,353*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,256,844

    +97,394*

  • Cured/Discharged

    571,851

    +22,259*  

  • Total DEATHS

    154,350

    +8,782*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres