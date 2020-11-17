News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

President Putin Says India and China May Start Producing Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine

File photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting via video conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - be sped up.

India and China may start producing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the RIA news agency cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday.

Putin also proposed that the creation of a vaccine research centre for BRICS countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - be sped up, TASS reported.

Putin was speaking at the BRICS virtual summit that was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


