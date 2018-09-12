English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Putin Says Russia Identified Suspects in Novichok Poisoning
Britain last week named two men as key suspects in the nerve-agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump after their meeting in Helsinki on July 16. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Moscow: President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and that there is "nothing criminal" about them.
Britain last week named two men as key suspects in the nerve-agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Britain said the men work for Russian military intelligence.
Putin said on Wednesday that Russian officials "know who these people are" and insisted they do not work for the military. Putin called on the two men to contact the media and "tell about themselves."
After the Skripals were poisoned March 4, Britain and more than two dozen other countries expelled a total of 150 Russian spies working under diplomatic cover. Russia kicked out a similar number of those countries' envoys.
Britain last week named two men as key suspects in the nerve-agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Britain said the men work for Russian military intelligence.
Putin said on Wednesday that Russian officials "know who these people are" and insisted they do not work for the military. Putin called on the two men to contact the media and "tell about themselves."
After the Skripals were poisoned March 4, Britain and more than two dozen other countries expelled a total of 150 Russian spies working under diplomatic cover. Russia kicked out a similar number of those countries' envoys.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Last Few Days Have Been Tough': Shahid Kapoor on Daughter Misha's Health
- Do We Already Know What The Next iPhone Looks Like?
- Arjun Kapoor Schools Man Who Said the Actor Looks Like a 'Molester' in Pic with Parineeti
- PUBG Mobile 0.8.0 Update: New 'Sanhok' Map, Musle Car, BulletProof UAZ And More
- A La Carte Arbitration Does not Exist, Says Carlos Ramos, Umpire Who Pulled Up Serena Williams
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...