Putin Says Russia Identified Suspects in Novichok Poisoning

President Vladimir Putin says Russia has identified the two men that Britain named as suspects in the poisoning of a former Russian spy and that there is "nothing criminal" about them.Britain last week named two men as key suspects in the nerve-agent poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter. Britain said the men work for Russian military intelligence.Putin said on Wednesday that Russian officials "know who these people are" and insisted they do not work for the military. Putin called on the two men to contact the media and "tell about themselves."After the Skripals were poisoned March 4, Britain and more than two dozen other countries expelled a total of 150 Russian spies working under diplomatic cover. Russia kicked out a similar number of those countries' envoys.​