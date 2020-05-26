WORLD

Putin Says Victory Day Parade Postponed over Coronavirus Will Now Happen on June 24

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS)

Putin was forced to postpone Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations, including a huge military parade across Red Square to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory in World War Two, because of the deepening coronavirus crisis.

  • Reuters Moscow
  • Last Updated: May 26, 2020, 6:33 PM IST
Russia will hold its Second World War Victory Day military parade that was postponed over the new coronavirus on June 24, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Putin was forced to postpone Russia's May 9 Victory Day celebrations, including a huge military parade across Red Square to mark 75 years since the Soviet victory in World War Two, because of the deepening coronavirus crisis.

Speaking on television on Tuesday, Putin ordered Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to begin preparations to hold the parade next month.


