Putin Thought He Was 'Tough' But Met 'Iron Will of America', Says Biden

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday told a crowd in Warsaw that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin thought he was “tough" but then met the “iron will of America".
“He thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear," Biden said ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
