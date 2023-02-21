CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ukraine WarVivek RamaswamyRussian EconomyPak Afghan RouteJoe Biden G7 Meet
Home » News » World » Putin Thought He Was 'Tough' But Met 'Iron Will of America', Says Biden
1-MIN READ

Putin Thought He Was 'Tough' But Met 'Iron Will of America', Says Biden

AFP

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 22:56 IST

Warsaw

File photo of Joe Biden (L) and Vladimir Putin. (Image: News18)

File photo of Joe Biden (L) and Vladimir Putin. (Image: News18)

"He thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear," Biden said

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday told a crowd in Warsaw that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin thought he was “tough" but then met the “iron will of America".

“He thought autocrats like himself were tough and leaders of democracy were soft and then he met the iron will of America and nations everywhere that refused to accept a world governed by fear," Biden said ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. joe biden
  2. putin
  3. Russia
  4. Ukraine
  5. us
first published:February 21, 2023, 22:56 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 22:56 IST
Read More