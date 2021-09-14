CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Putin to Self-Isolate Over Coronavirus Cases in Inner Circle

The speaker of Russia's upper house of parliament had said earlier this week that Russia will be represented at the inauguration. (Image: AP/File)

In a phone call with Tajikistan's President, Putin said that in connection with identified coronavirus cases in his circle, he will observe a self-isolation regime

Russian President Vladimir Putin will self-isolate after coronavirus cases were detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a phone call with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rakhmon, “Putin said that in connection with identified coronavirus cases in his circle, he will observe a self-isolation regime for a certain period of time" and not attend a regional summit in person later this week in Dushanbe, the Kremlin said.

first published:September 14, 2021, 15:21 IST