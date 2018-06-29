English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Putin, Trump to Discuss Syria at July Meeting: Kremlin
The meeting, to be held on July 16 in Helsinki, is likely to worry some U.S. allies, particularly those who want to isolate Russia on the international stage, as well as drawing a fiery reaction from some of Trump's critics at home.
In this file photo, US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. (Photo: Reuters)
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump will have a detailed discussion about the Syrian conflict when they meet at their first official summit in July, the Kremlin said on Friday.
The meeting, to be held on July 16 in Helsinki, is likely to worry some U.S. allies, particularly those who want to isolate Russia on the international stage, as well as drawing a fiery reaction from some of Trump's critics at home.
Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom the United States and its Western allies accuse of using chemical weapons against civilians, has been one of the main flashpoints in the tense relationship between Washington and the Kremlin.
"There's no doubt about the fact that Syria will be discussed in depth," Kremlin spokesman Peskov said in a call with reporters. "A thoroughly exhaustive discussion awaits."
Other contentious issues are also likely to come up in the meeting, which will mark the third time the two presidents meet but their first official summit.
Trump could raise the issue of Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. elections in 2016, a claim made by U.S. intelligence agencies that led the United States to impose tough sanctions on Russia in April.
Previously, sanctions had been imposed during the administration of President Barack Obama in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea and its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.
"If (the issue of election meddling) will be raised by the U.S. president, then the Russian president will repeat that Russia could not and did not have anything to do with this situation, around which such insinuations are unfurled," Peskov said.
Peskov also said Putin was ready to move towards normalising ties with the United States in proportion to U.S. willingness to do the same.
Trump will meet Putin in Helsinki after attending a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders and a visit to Britain. The date will give Putin a chance to attend the July 15 closing ceremony of the soccer World Cup hosted by Russia.
After Trump and Putin met briefly in Vietnam in November 2017, Trump was criticized in the United States for saying he believed Putin when the Russian president denied Russian meddling.
The upcoming Helsinki summit has been criticised by members of the opposing Democratic Party who described it as a gift to the Kremlin and expressed concerns over what else Trump might give away.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was best not to get too excited about what the summit might yield.
"In general, I'd recommend everyone not to use phrases like 'breakthroughs' and such like," the RIA news agency quoted her as saying. "I suggest taking quite a pragmatic and realistic view of these meetings."
Also Watch
The meeting, to be held on July 16 in Helsinki, is likely to worry some U.S. allies, particularly those who want to isolate Russia on the international stage, as well as drawing a fiery reaction from some of Trump's critics at home.
Russia's support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom the United States and its Western allies accuse of using chemical weapons against civilians, has been one of the main flashpoints in the tense relationship between Washington and the Kremlin.
"There's no doubt about the fact that Syria will be discussed in depth," Kremlin spokesman Peskov said in a call with reporters. "A thoroughly exhaustive discussion awaits."
Other contentious issues are also likely to come up in the meeting, which will mark the third time the two presidents meet but their first official summit.
Trump could raise the issue of Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. elections in 2016, a claim made by U.S. intelligence agencies that led the United States to impose tough sanctions on Russia in April.
Previously, sanctions had been imposed during the administration of President Barack Obama in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea and its involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.
"If (the issue of election meddling) will be raised by the U.S. president, then the Russian president will repeat that Russia could not and did not have anything to do with this situation, around which such insinuations are unfurled," Peskov said.
Peskov also said Putin was ready to move towards normalising ties with the United States in proportion to U.S. willingness to do the same.
Trump will meet Putin in Helsinki after attending a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders and a visit to Britain. The date will give Putin a chance to attend the July 15 closing ceremony of the soccer World Cup hosted by Russia.
After Trump and Putin met briefly in Vietnam in November 2017, Trump was criticized in the United States for saying he believed Putin when the Russian president denied Russian meddling.
The upcoming Helsinki summit has been criticised by members of the opposing Democratic Party who described it as a gift to the Kremlin and expressed concerns over what else Trump might give away.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said it was best not to get too excited about what the summit might yield.
"In general, I'd recommend everyone not to use phrases like 'breakthroughs' and such like," the RIA news agency quoted her as saying. "I suggest taking quite a pragmatic and realistic view of these meetings."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Watch: Nikki Haley Makes Langar and Visits Touristy Places in Delhi
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Centre To Replace UGC With Higher Education Commission Allowing More Autonomy For Institutes
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
- When Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar Promoted Sanju in 1993
- Sanju: Fans Rave About Ranbir Kapoor's Portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Film
- POLL | Should India Stick to Same Playing XI for Second Ireland T20I or Give Rested Players a Chance?