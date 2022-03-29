Putin, Zelensky Meeting Possible After Istanbul Talks, Says Ukraine

Ukraine’s top negotiator said enough progress had been made at talks Tuesday in Turkey to resolve the conflict with Russia to enable a meeting between the presidents of the two countries.

“The results of today’s meeting are sufficient for a meeting at the leaders’ level," Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said, raising the possibility of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin that Russia had shot down as recently as Monday as being “counterproductive".

