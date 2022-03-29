CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#UkraineWar
Home » News » World » Putin, Zelensky Meeting Possible After Istanbul Talks, Says Ukraine
1-MIN READ

Putin, Zelensky Meeting Possible After Istanbul Talks, Says Ukraine

File photo of Ukraine president Zelensky. (Image: AFP)

File photo of Ukraine president Zelensky. (Image: AFP)

Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia raised the possibility of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin that Russia had shot down as recently as Monday as being "counterproductive"

Ukraine’s top negotiator said enough progress had been made at talks Tuesday in Turkey to resolve the conflict with Russia to enable a meeting between the presidents of the two countries.

“The results of today’s meeting are sufficient for a meeting at the leaders’ level," Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said, raising the possibility of a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin that Russia had shot down as recently as Monday as being “counterproductive".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 29, 2022, 18:39 IST