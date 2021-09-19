CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#Punjab#BiggBossOTT#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Qatar Flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans Leaves Kabul, Official Says
1-MIN READ

Qatar Flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans Leaves Kabul, Official Says

The Qatar Airways operated flight was also carrying citizens from Germany, Belgium, Ireland, among other countries. (File photo/Reuters)

The Qatar Airways operated flight was also carrying citizens from Germany, Belgium, Ireland, among other countries. (File photo/Reuters)

More than 230 passengers were on board.

A fourth chartered flight to carry civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since U.S. forces withdrew last month left Kabul on Sunday with more than 230 passengers, including Afghans, Americans and Europeans, a senior Qatari official said.

The Qatar Airways operated flight was also carrying citizens from Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Britain, Finland and the Netherlands, Qatari assistant foreign minister Lolwah Rashid Al Khater wrote on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 19, 2021, 23:22 IST