Qatar Flight with Afghans, Americans, Europeans Leaves Kabul, Official Says

A fourth chartered flight to carry civilians from Afghanistan to Qatar since U.S. forces withdrew last month left Kabul on Sunday with more than 230 passengers, including Afghans, Americans and Europeans, a senior Qatari official said.

The Qatar Airways operated flight was also carrying citizens from Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Britain, Finland and the Netherlands, Qatari assistant foreign minister Lolwah Rashid Al Khater wrote on Twitter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here