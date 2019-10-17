Qatar Pledges to End 'Kafala' Employment Laws That Tie Foreign Workers to Employers
The ILO says workers in Qatar would be able to freely change employers under draft laws described as being 'expected to come into force by January 2020'.
A worker looks at Hamad Port during a ceremony marking the partial opening of the port, in Mesaieed, Qatar. (Image : Reuters)
Dubai: The energy-rich nation of Qatar is pledging to fully eliminate a labor system that ties foreign workers to their employer and requires them to have their company's permission to leave the country.
That's according to the United Nations' International Labor Organization, which said on Wednesday that Qatar planned to end the so-called "kafala" system there.
The ILO says workers would be able to freely change employers under draft laws described as being "expected to come into force by January 2020." The ILO also says Doha also is considering a minimum wage.
Qatar, whose citizens enjoy one of the world's highest per-capita incomes due to its natural gas reserves, partially ended the "kafala" system in 2018. This comes as Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the Arabian Peninsula nation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
- Only 4 Teams Turn Up as Goa Football Association Conducts Players Draft for Indian Women's League Qualifiers
- Truecaller Makes a Big Privacy Pitch as Focus on Instant Messaging Intensifies
- Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works