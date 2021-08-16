CHANGE LANGUAGE
Qatar Says Doing Utmost to Help Safe Passage of Diplomats Out of Afghanistan

A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 parked on airport tarmac. (Image: Reuters)

A Qatar Airways Airbus A350 parked on airport tarmac. (Image: Reuters)

Qatar said on Monday it was doing its utmost to help evacuate diplomats and foreign staff in international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan.

Qatar said on Monday it was doing its utmost to help evacuate diplomats and foreign staff in international organisations seeking to leave Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, whose country has been playing a key role in trying to reach a political settlement in Afghanistan, told a news conference in the Jordanian capital that Doha was also seeking a peaceful transition after the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

"There is international concern about the fast pace of developments and Qatar is doing its utmost to bring a peaceful transition, especially after the vacuum that happened," Al-Thani said.

Qatar, which has good ties with the Taliban, was also working to ensure there would be a complete ceasefire across the country and that stability prevailed, he added.

first published:August 16, 2021, 16:50 IST