Qatargate: Ex-Lawmaker Enters Plea Deal, to Reveal which Countries Offered Bribes

Pier Antonio Panzeri on Tuesday agreed to reveal all details after reaching a deal with prosecutors probing the ‘Qatargate’ corruption scandal, news agency BBC said in a report.

Panzeri’s lawyer said that the former member of the European Parliament will reveal which countries were involved in influencing the European Council lawmakers through bribes, asking them to go soft on Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers.

There are allegations against Qatar and Morocco that they bribed EU lawmakers to influence policy in Brussels and used networks of non-governmental organisations to cover up the corrupt dealings.

Panzeri along with Eva Kaili, Francesco Giorgi, Maria Colleoni, Silvia Panzeri, Luca Visentini, Marc Tarabella, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca and one unidentified person are currently being investigated for their role.

However, the ringleaders in this case are Pier Antonio Panzeri, Francesco Giorgi, Niccolò Figà-Talamanca and Eva Kaili, all of whom are closely related to the European Council and Panzeri and Kaili being former MEPs.

All four were charged after Belgian police discovered stashes of cash in their houses. They seized €1.5m (£1.3m) in cash which were stashed in €200, €50, €20 and €10-denomination notes. A separate suitcase stashed with cash was also found.

Panzeri took refuge in a law which has been used only once before in Belgium. His lawyer Marc Uyttendaele told the BBC: “It is important to know that this is a man who is destroyed and he doesn’t have much of a life left.”

He further added that the lawmaker accepted his ‘criminal responsibility’ and has agreed to “tell all he knows about the case.”

The Belgian federal prosecutor in a statement said that the plea bargain that Panzeri agreed to is modelled on an Italian provision meant for repentant mafia members. The law is called ‘pentiti’ where such members turn into state witnesses.

Panzeri will still face a jail sentence, but a reduced one which could see him behind bars for one year. He will be fined €1 million and his assets will also be confiscated.

In return, the former politician-cum-lobbyist will shed light on the modus operandi employed by the countries involved in the graft and also reveal who they were and which officials assisted them in carrying out their plan.

The plea deal comes a day after Panzeri’s daughter, Silvia Panzeri, 38, also allegedly involved in the scandal was told that she would be extradited to Italy. Her mother and Panzeri’s wife Maria Colleoni could also be extradited, an Italian court said but said the final directive will come from Italy’s top appeal court.

Both women are currently under house arrest.

The aforementioned were arrested when Greek MEP Eva Kaili’s partner Francesco Giorgi confessed in December to the role he played in the entire scandal.

Qatar has denied the allegations and said it did not gain influence through gifts and money. Morocco also followed suit and said that it did bribe EU officials to change their stance on fishing rights and the disputed status of Western Sahara, news agency BBC reported.

