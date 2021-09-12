CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Gujarat#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#Bollywood#BiggBossOTT
Home » News » World » Qatari Foreign Minister Visits Kabul, Meets Taliban-appointed PM: Reports
1-MIN READ

Qatari Foreign Minister Visits Kabul, Meets Taliban-appointed PM: Reports

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani visited Afghanistan's capital Kabul on September 12. (File photo: Reuters)

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani visited Afghanistan's capital Kabul on September 12. (File photo: Reuters)

Qatar is considered one of the countries with the most influence over the Taliban.

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani visited Afghanistan‘s capital Kabul on Sunday and met Taliban-appointed Prime Minister Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund, Doha-based news channel Al Jazeera reported.

Qatar is considered one of the countries with the most influence over the Taliban, which took control of Afghanistan last month as U.S. troops were preparing to finally withdraw from the country after 20 years.

It played a pivotal role in the massive U.S.-led airlift of its own citizens, other Western nationals and Afghans who helped Western countries.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 12, 2021, 21:42 IST