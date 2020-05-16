WORLD

1-MIN READ

Qatar's Latest Surge of Coronavirus Cases Take Total Above 30,000, Deaths Stand at 15

A view shows Souq Waqif almost empty, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Stringer

A view shows Souq Waqif almost empty, following the outbreak of coronavirus, in Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Stringer

The latest health ministry report on confirmed cases took the total to 30,972, according to figures published on the ministry's website. One more person died, bringing the death toll to 15.

  • Reuters Dubai
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 6:10 PM IST
Qatar reported on Saturday another 1,547 cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country's total number of confirmed infections to more than 30,000.

With a population of about 2.7 million people, the energy-rich Gulf state has one of the world's highest per capita number of confirmed cases.

The latest health ministry report on confirmed cases took the total to 30,972, according to figures published on the ministry's website. One more person died, bringing the death toll to 15.

Only about 300,000 of Qatar's population are Qatari nationals and the coronavirus outbreak has affected mainly migrant workers, according to human right groups.

