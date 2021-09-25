'How Democracy Gets Things Done': Quad's Veiled Dig Amid Beijing's Aggression in Indo-Pacific Region

Leaders of four countries - India, the US, Australia and Japan - on Friday met for the Quad summit in Washington, on the sidelines of the UNGA session. At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan have gathered in the American capital for the first-ever in-person Quad summit at the White House.

Here are some top quotes of leaders from India, the US, Australia and Japan. Have a look:

INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I thank President Joe Biden for the first in-person meeting of the Quad. We came together during the 2004 Tsunami. Now during Covid as Quad. I am looking forward to discussing Covid-19 and other matters. Quad will support peace in Indo Pacific."

United States

President Joe Biden said, “This is a group meeting of democratic partners who are taking on challenges of Covid-19 and climate. Our vaccine initiative is going well. India is producing over billion doses. We are four major democracies with long histories."

AUSTRALIA

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “Quad demonstrates how democracy gets things done. We have already accomplished so much. We not just have the vaccine doses but we are delivering and administering them."

JAPAN

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, “This alliance shows how deep our relations are. We cherish our shared values. Whether its regional issues or Covid-19. Quad has addressed many of these issues. We will also be tackling issues of finance and technology."

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence. In March, President Biden hosted the first-ever summit of the Quad leaders in the virtual format that vowed to strive for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, inclusive, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion, sending a subtle message to China.

The Quad summit took place amidst China’s aggressive behaviour in the resource-rich South China Sea. Beijing claims almost all of the 1.3 million square mile South China Sea as its sovereign territory. China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

