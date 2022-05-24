Quad Agreed Changing Status Quo by Force 'Never Tolerated': Japan PM Kishida

Japan, Australia, the United States and India oppose all attempts to “change the status quo by force”, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said after the so-called Quad bloc met Tuesday.

“As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is shaking the fundamental principles of the international order, President (Joe) Biden, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, Prime Minister (Anthony) Albanese and I confirmed that unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force will never be tolerated anywhere, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region,” Kishida said.

