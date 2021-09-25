Quad Launches Fellowship for Students to Pursue Higher Studies in US

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced that Quad - a grouping of India, Australia, Japan and the United States - has collectively launched a new Quad fellowship for students from each of these countries to pursue master’s and doctoral studies in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields in the top universities in the US.

Leaders of four countries - India, the US, Australia and Japan - on Friday met for the Quad summit, on the sidelines of the UNGA session. At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan have gathered in Washington for the first-ever in-person Quad summit at the White House.

“Today, we are also launching a new Quad fellowship for students from each of our Quad countries to pursue advanced degrees in leading STEM programs here in the United States, representing an investment in the leaders, innovators and pioneers of tomorrow," said Biden in his opening remarks at the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

On joint academic endeavours, a senior official of the Joe Biden administration said the Quad fellowship will be sponsored by private donors.

“We will bring 100 students per year — 25 from each Quad country — to pursue either a master’s or doctoral degree at a leading STEM graduate university in the United States. I think that’s a big deal for us, and that’s a signature initiative designed to indicate that we want and encourage Quad countries to send their best students to work with us and to build those lines of communication and coordination with young people," IANS quoted the official as saying.

