Quad Summit Key Focus: Vaccines Developed in US to Be Manufactured in India

Even as leaders of four countries — India, Japan, US and Australia — gather for the first online summit of the Quad group of nations, it is being learnt that as part of deliverables envisaged, vaccines developed in the US will be manufactured in India.

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will come together for the summit on Friday.

The initiative will mean that vaccines developed in the United States will be manufactured in India and it will be financed by Japan and US. It will be supported by Australia. The vaccine initiative will allow new manufacturing capacity to be added in India for exports to the Indo-Pacific region. It is aimed at countering China in the region. This will not impinge on India’s existing manufacturing capacities.

This pooling of individual capacities and strengths by Quad countries is aimed at expediting global vaccine delivery. It will help meet the demand-supply gap, focusing on the Indo-Pacific region. It will add momentum to ongoing efforts to contain the pandemic.

The Quad summit will also commit to a free, open, inclusive and resilient Indo Pacific region and one of the most important aspects of that would be safe and effective vaccines in the region during the pandemic.

The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The Summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary issues such as post-pademic recovery, resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.