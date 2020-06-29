WORLD

Quakes Strike Greek Island of Rhodes; No Injuries or Damage Reported

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region of the world, and earthquakes are common. The vast majority do not cause any injuries or significant damage.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 1:30 PM IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 rattled the eastern Greek island of Rhodes overnight, followed by a quake of 4.6 on Monday morning.

No damage or injuries were reported from either.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the first quake occurred on Sunday night just before 9 pm and with an epicenter 30 kilometers (18 miles) north of Rhodes.

The second struck Monday morning just after 7 am with an epicenter near the first quake, 26 kilometers (16 miles) north northeast of the island.

