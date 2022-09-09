Queen Elizabeth II Dies, Son Charles Immediate Heir Apparent; Who Next? | List of Royal Successors

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 years on Thursday at Balmoral castle after ailing for quite some time. The Queen’s death came after Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that doctors were “concerned” over her health and have recommended she stayed under medical supervision.

According to the protocol, the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, will succeed as king immediately.

Here’s a look at the royal line of succession:

Prince Charles

First in the line of succession is the Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales. He first married Diana Spencer, but later separated. After Diana’s death, he married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Prince William

Second in line to the throne is the firstborn son of Prince Charles and Late Princess Diana – Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge. He is married to Kate Middleton and has three children two boys and a girl.

Prince George

Third in line for the throne is Prince George, the first born son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. He is currently 9 years old and is third in like for the throne after his grandfather and his father.

Princess Charlotte

Fourth in the line of the royal succession is Prince Charlotte, the second child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – William and Kate. She was born in 2015 and is currently 7 years old.

Prince Louis

Fifth in line for the throne is Prince William and Kate’s third-born child – Prince Louis. He was born in 2018 and is 4 years old.

Prince Harry

Prince Charles and Diana’s second-born son – Prince Harry is the sixth in line for the throne. He trained in the Royal Military Army and is the Duke of Sussex. He married American Actor Meghan Markel in 2018 and gave up their Royal duties in 2020 and “stepped back” as senior royals.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten

Seventh in line for the throne is the first born child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel – Archie Harrison Mountbatten. He was born in 2019 and recently celebrated his 3rd birthday.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten

The eighth name in line for the succession of the royal family is the second born child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel – Lilibet Diana Mountbatten. She was born just last year.

