Queen Elizabeth II, UK’s longest-serving monarch died at her Scotland estate in Balmoral at the age of 96. After taking over the throne of Britain’s Royal family in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II reigned for seven decades. At the time of death, all immediate members of Britain’s Royal family were present at the Highlands residence in Balmoral. With Queen Elizabeth’s death, the throne of Britain’s Royal Family will be now occupied by her son, Charles III. He is now King Charles III.

When and where Will Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral take place?

While an official confirmation on the date and time of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral is yet to be confirmed by the Royal Family, it is likely to take place on the 10th day of her death. Britain will be entering into a mourning period which will end with the funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

According to the leaked Operation London Bridge, the plan that reportedly lists what happens in case of the death of the United Kingdom’s monarch, the funeral will take place on the 10th day of the death which in this case shall fall on September 17.

The day of the funeral will be declared a national holiday in the UK and will also mark the coronation of Prince Charles as the King.

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey in London.

Where Can I watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be live telecasted on CNN News18 TV and the TV section available on News18’s website. You can also catch all the minute-to-minute updates on Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on the Live Blog running on news18.com.

