WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Queen Elizabeth II Marks 94th Birthday Without Fanfare, Gun Salute as UK Battles Coronavirus

File photo of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters)

File photo of Queen Elizabeth II. (Reuters)

"Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances," the palace said.

  • AFP London
  • Last Updated: April 22, 2020, 11:05 AM IST
Share this:

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday, but the traditional gun salute was called off this year because of the coronavirus crisis.

The monarch was said to be marking the occasion with her 98-year-old husband, Prince Philip, at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The couple, whose age puts them in a high-risk category for COVID-19, have been following the government's lockdown orders and maintaining social distancing rules during the pandemic.

Other senior royals have been housebound at their residences around Britain, so publicly wished the queen a happy birthday on social media instead.

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very Happy 94th Birthday," her son and heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla posted on Twitter alongside a selection of photographs of his mother through the decades.

Buckingham Palace said on Saturday that the queen would not celebrate her birthday with a traditional gun salute given Britain's struggles to contain COVID-19.

The country is among the worst-hit in the world by the virus, registering nearly 17,000 deaths in hospitals and almost 125,000 cases to date.

"Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances," the palace said.

The monarch made a rare national address at Easter, urging a collective response to the outbreak.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    15,474

    +352*  

  • Total Confirmed

    19,984

    +999*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,870

    +610*  

  • Total DEATHS

    640

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 22 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,700,955

    +44,629*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,565,059

    +86,906*

  • Cured/Discharged

    686,608

    +35,105*  

  • Total DEATHS

    177,496

    +7,172*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres