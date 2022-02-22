CHANGE LANGUAGE
Queen Elizabeth II Still Has Mild Covid-19 Symptoms, Cancels Online Meetings
Queen Elizabeth II Still Has Mild Covid-19 Symptoms, Cancels Online Meetings

Officials confirmed the queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. (Image: Reuters)

The monarch has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties

Queen Elizabeth II cancelled scheduled online engagements on Tuesday because she is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said.

"The monarch has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties", a palace spokesman said.

Officials confirmed the queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The diagnosis prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain's political spectrum for the 95-year-old queen. The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. (AP) .

February 22, 2022