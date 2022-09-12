Queen Elizabeth II’s Lying-in-State in London: What Is it? How Long Could the Wait Time Be? Details Here

Mourners from all over the UK and the world will be able to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II – who died last week on Thursday, September 8 – during her lying-in-state event which will take place from Wednesday, September 14 until the morning of Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral cortege carrying her coffin is currently at her official residence in Edinburgh, Holyroodhouse. King Charles III and the Queen Consort will fly to Edinburgh on Monday. They will visit Westminster Hall in London where both Houses will express condolences on the death of the Queen and King Charles III’s mother.

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has travelled from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Tomorrow a Procession will convey the coffin to St Giles’ Cathedral, where it will lie at rest to allow the people of Scotland to pay their respects.https://t.co/U96Zu29AQS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2022

On Monday, Charles III will also accompany the royal family in procession as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral in Scotland.

The queen’s coffin will arrive in a hearse from Scotland to London on Wednesday (September 14) after which her coffin will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral on Monday (September 19).

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin has arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will rest in the Throne Room until tomorrow afternoon. pic.twitter.com/5jMZmeNsdt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2022

The general public can pay their respects as the closed coffin will be placed on view starting 5pm Wednesday and will remain open the entire day until 6:30am September 19, Monday, the day of her funeral.

She will be lying-in-state at the Westminster Hall which is the oldest building in the parliamentary estate.

What is Lying-in-State?

It is a custom which is followed when the coffin of a deceased monarch, king or queen consort or head of state is placed in public for people to pay their respects.

During this period, from September 14 to September 19, the queen’s coffin will be draped in a royal flag. The coffin will be raised on a platform with military guards guarding it round-the-clock.

The Queen’s body will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four days. ITN Productions' Head of News and Archive Tami Hoffman explains what lying in state is and how members of the public can attend. pic.twitter.com/DeBiVxnIHk — The Royal Family Channel (@RoyalFamilyITNP) September 11, 2022

According to the Guardian, units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment will guard each corner of the platform.

The Guardian in a news report said that the Queen’s children as well as her grandchildren will join the guard over the coffin at some point. The tradition of watching over the coffin is called ‘Vigil of the Princes’.

If the Princess Royal chooses to stand guard for the Queen she will be the first female member of the Royal Family to do so.

How is London gearing up for the ‘Lying-in-State’ function?

The government informed the public that if they are arriving in London to pay respects they may need to stand in queue for many hours and even remain in queue overnight. They said there will be very less chances that they can sit down as large crowds will be continuously moving. Roads closures and public transport delays should be expected for those travelling.

There will be airport-style security and there will be restrictions on what mourners are expected to carry.

NEW: Anyone who wishes to file past The Queen’s coffin when it is Lying-in-State in Westminster Hall, London will be required to queue.

The government has waned people may have to wait “many hours, possibly overnight” as “Large crowds are expected”. pic.twitter.com/o81Xj8K9oj — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 11, 2022

There will also be restrictions on what people can bring. The banned items include flowers, candles, soft toys, banners, flags, hampers, blankets and photographs. No filming or photography using handheld devices or mobile phones will be allowed.

Queen Elizabeth is the first person to lie in state after her mother, the Queen Mother who died in 2002. At least 200,000 people attended the lying-in-state event. Before her King Edward VII lay in state in 1910, King George V lay in state in 1936 and King George VI – Queen Elizabeth II’s father – lay in state in 1952.

Along with these monarchs, two civilians – prime ministers William Gladstone in 1898 and Sir Winston Churchill in 1965 – lay in state at Westminster Hall. The other civilians who were accorded a similar honour were victims of the R101 Airship disaster when 48 people died aboard the experimental rigid British airship in 1930 as it crossed northern France.

