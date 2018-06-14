English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Queen Elizabeth Takes Meghan Markle by Train on First Solo Royal Trip
Meghan Markle, who married the monarch's grandson in a glittering ceremony at her Windsor Castle home last month, will travel by the Royal Train to northwest England for a day of events.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth . (Reuters)
London: Britain's newest royal Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will join Queen Elizabeth on Thursday for her first official engagements without husband Prince Harry.
Meghan, who married the monarch's grandson in a glittering ceremony at her Windsor Castle home last month, will travel by the Royal Train to northwest England for a day of events.
While millions around the world watched the pomp and pageantry of her wedding, Thursday's visit will be more typical of the engagements that the former American actress, a star of the TV drama "Suits", will carry out as a working member of the British royal family.
The queen, 92 and Meghan, 36, will first officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a new toll bridge over the River Mersey and one of the UK's biggest infrastructure projects in recent years.
They then will travel to Chester to open the Storyhouse, a library, theatre and cinema complex in the city, and to watch a dance performance and listen to songs performed by local schoolchildren before having lunch at the town hall.
Earlier this week, Harry's office announced that the prince and Meghan would travel to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand later this year.
Also Watch
Meghan, who married the monarch's grandson in a glittering ceremony at her Windsor Castle home last month, will travel by the Royal Train to northwest England for a day of events.
While millions around the world watched the pomp and pageantry of her wedding, Thursday's visit will be more typical of the engagements that the former American actress, a star of the TV drama "Suits", will carry out as a working member of the British royal family.
The queen, 92 and Meghan, 36, will first officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a new toll bridge over the River Mersey and one of the UK's biggest infrastructure projects in recent years.
They then will travel to Chester to open the Storyhouse, a library, theatre and cinema complex in the city, and to watch a dance performance and listen to songs performed by local schoolchildren before having lunch at the town hall.
Earlier this week, Harry's office announced that the prince and Meghan would travel to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand later this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
-
Wednesday 13 June , 2018
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Wednesday 13 June , 2018 News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vivo Unveils Nex as The World's First All-Screen Smartphone With Elevating Selfie Camera
- Premachandran: Afghanistan Roll With the Punches & Come Out Head Held High on 1st Day in Test Cricket
- Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Wants You to Fall in Love with Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain
- Race 3: What to Expect from a Typical Salman Khan Film
- 'Tears of Joy': Cricket Fans Get Emotional as Afghanistan Team Makes Test Debut