Queen Elizabeth's Last Royal Corgi and 'James Bond' Star Willow Has Died
Willow, who was almost 15, was put down after suffering from cancer, making it the first time the 91-year-old monarch has not owned a corgi since the end of the World War II.
The Corgi, Willow, had appeared in a film with Daniel Craig's James Bond during the 2012 London Olympics' opening ceremony. (Photo: YouTube)
London: Queen Elizabeth's last remaining corgi Willow, who famously appeared in a film with Daniel Craig's James Bond during the 2012 London Olympics' opening ceremony, has died, British media reported on Thursday.
Willow, who was almost 15, was put down after suffering from cancer, making it the first time the 91-year-old monarch has not owned a corgi since the end of the World War II.
Willow was the 14th generation descended from Susan, a corgi gifted to the then Princess Elizabeth on her 18th birthday in 1944. The Queen has owned more than 30 dogs of the breed during her reign, the Guardian reported.
It was reported in 2015 that the Queen had stopped breeding corgis because she did not want to leave any behind after she died.
She still has two dogs, Vulcan and Candy, which are informally known as "dorgis" - a cross-breed between a dachshund and a corgi introduced to the royal household when Princess Margaret's dachshund Pipkin mated with one of the Queen's dogs.
Willow was the last surviving corgi to have appeared alongside the Queen and the actor Daniel Craig in the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony James Bond sketch.
Willow, Monty and Holly had greeted the secret agent as he arrived at the palace to accept a mission from the Queen.
The dogs ran down the stairs, performed tummy rolls and then stood as a helicopter took off for the Olympic stadium, carrying Bond and a stunt double of the Queen. Monty died a couple of months after the sketch was filmed, and Holly was put down in 2016.
Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on Willow's death, saying it is a private matter.
Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
