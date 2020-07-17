WORLD

Queen to Knight 100-year-old Captain Tom Who Raised Millions for Health Workers amid Covid-19 Pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Retired British Army Captain Tom Moore, 99, walks to raise money for health workers, by attempting to walk the length of his garden one hundred times before his 100th birthday this month as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Marston Moretaine, Britain, April 15, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

His endeavour touched the hearts of people in Britain and beyond as they faced the adversity of the coronavirus crisis, prompting PM Johnson to nominate Moore for the award.

  • Reuters WINDSOR
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 3:37 PM IST
Captain Tom Moore, the 100-year-old who became a national hero in Britain by raising millions of pounds for health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, will become "Sir Tom" on Friday when he is knighted by Queen Elizabeth.

The World War Two veteran raised a record sum of 33 million pounds ($41 million) by walking 100 laps of his garden with the aid of a walking frame in April in the run-up to his landmark birthday.

His endeavour touched the hearts of people in Britain and beyond as they faced the adversity of the coronavirus crisis, prompting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to nominate Moore for the award.

Moore, who has been made an honorary colonel and an honorary member of the England cricket team, will receive the ancient accolade at Windsor Castle, where the 94-year-old monarch has been sheltering since March.

Other investitures have been postponed because of the coronavirus and it will be one of the first official duties the queen has carried out since the coronavirus lockdown.

Buckingham Palace said the ceremony would take place in private with Moore accompanied by members of his family.

"I could never have imagined this would happen to me," Moore said in a message posted on Twitter.

"It is such a huge honour and I am very much looking forward to meeting Her Majesty The Queen. It is going to be the most special of days for me."

The palace said the queen would be using a sword that belonged to her father, George VI, for the ceremony.

