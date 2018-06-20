English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Quit Separating the Kids!' Donald Trump Faces Democratic Rage on Immigration
After huddling for 45 minutes with fellow Republicans to discuss immigration, Donald Trump exited a meeting room only to be shouted at by a handful of House Democrats angry over the thousands of children who have been separated from their parents as they cross into the country.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (REUTERS)
Washington: President Donald Trump on Wednesday came face to face with furious Democratic lawmakers who launched a loud and very rare US Capitol protest of the American leader over his controversial immigration policies.
After huddling for 45 minutes with fellow Republicans to discuss immigration, Trump exited a meeting room only to be shouted at by a handful of House Democrats angry over the thousands of children who have been separated from their parents as they cross into the country.
"Quit separating the kids, they're separating the children!" congressman Juan Vargas, a Democrat from southern California, yelled to Trump, as he help up a sign that read "Families belong together." "Mr. President, don't you have kids? Don't you have kids Mr. President?" Vargas continued, as Trump waved and made his exit along with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
"How would you like it if they separated your kids?" Another lawmaker shouted: "We won't go away!" US lawmakers are known to occasionally express disapproval or frustration to a commander in chief — especially behind closed doors — when he comes to Capitol Hill.
But it is highly unusual that opposition lawmakers will stage such a dramatic, loud and public protest just feet from the president in the halls of the historic US Capitol.
Passions have been running high in recent days, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, faith leaders, former first ladies and others up in arms over the family separations at the US-Mexico border.
The Trump administration has defended the policy of mandatory arrests of all people crossing the border illegally, which prompts separation of children from their parents as their case awaits adjudication.
Even with fellow Republicans demanding the separations be stopped, Trump doubled down on the policy early Tuesday, saying: "When you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally, which should happen, you have to take the children away."
Also Watch
After huddling for 45 minutes with fellow Republicans to discuss immigration, Trump exited a meeting room only to be shouted at by a handful of House Democrats angry over the thousands of children who have been separated from their parents as they cross into the country.
"Quit separating the kids, they're separating the children!" congressman Juan Vargas, a Democrat from southern California, yelled to Trump, as he help up a sign that read "Families belong together." "Mr. President, don't you have kids? Don't you have kids Mr. President?" Vargas continued, as Trump waved and made his exit along with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.
"How would you like it if they separated your kids?" Another lawmaker shouted: "We won't go away!" US lawmakers are known to occasionally express disapproval or frustration to a commander in chief — especially behind closed doors — when he comes to Capitol Hill.
But it is highly unusual that opposition lawmakers will stage such a dramatic, loud and public protest just feet from the president in the halls of the historic US Capitol.
Passions have been running high in recent days, with Republican and Democratic lawmakers, faith leaders, former first ladies and others up in arms over the family separations at the US-Mexico border.
The Trump administration has defended the policy of mandatory arrests of all people crossing the border illegally, which prompts separation of children from their parents as their case awaits adjudication.
Even with fellow Republicans demanding the separations be stopped, Trump doubled down on the policy early Tuesday, saying: "When you prosecute the parents for coming in illegally, which should happen, you have to take the children away."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Monday 18 June , 2018 UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Will You Die? Google Answers
- Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
- Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- News18 Network Reiterates Its Top Position, Launches Multimedia Campaign '18=1'