Race to Become UK PM: Rishi Sunak 1st Tory Leader to Get Support of 100 MPs, Boris' Backers Irked

On Friday night, Rishi Sunak became the first Tory leadership candidate to receive the support of 100 MPs, as Boris Johnson’s supporters warned of a ‘stitch-up’.

A report by the Telegraph quoted a campaign source as saying that the former chancellor crossed the threshold around 10 p.m., which means he will be on the ballot for Monday’s election. His team is now seeking the support of a majority of Tory MPs.

Earlier, Johnson was calling Conservative MPs in the Dominican Republic, indicating how seriously he is pursuing a comeback, as allies demanded that Tory members be allowed to vote, said the report.

The Telegraph reported that Kemi Badenoch, the International Trade Secretary, and Suella Braverman, the former Home Secretary, are considering supporting Johnson, which would be a significant boost for the party’s Right.

There are just over 48 hours left in the frantic race for nominations to replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister, with backroom manoeuvring and horse trading expected to heat up before Monday’s 2pm deadline.

Earlier on Friday night, Sunak had received the public support of 97 Tory MPs, with Johnson coming in second with 52 MPs and Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the Commons, coming in third with 22.

Meanwhile, Johnson received Cabinet ministers’ support, first from Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, and then from Simon Clarke, the Communities Secretary.

Ben Houchen, the mayor of Tees Valley who backed Sunak in the previous election, has also declared his support for the former prime minister. However, Sunak received support from high-profile figures, including former health secretary and chancellor Sajid Javid.

However, more than 24 hours after Truss resigned, both candidates remained silent in public, leaving speculation about the roles each could offer the other to step down.

Johnson could return to the UK as soon as Saturday. On the other hand, Sunak, who is holding back-to-back meetings with MPs in London, is expected to make his announcement this weekend.

Only candidates who can secure the nomination of 100 Tory MPs – out of the roughly 360 available – can advance to the MP voting round under the current rules.

Johnson faces a battle to reach the threshold, though supporters say he is on track. However, some critics have privately questioned whether he has the necessary support, the report states.

If only one candidate remains, the online Tory membership vote scheduled for next week, with a winner announced next Friday, will be cancelled.

On Thursday, the 1922 Committee and the Conservative Party board agreed on the rules, which are now being criticised by Johnson’s supporters.

