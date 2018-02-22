English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Racist' Letter with White Powder Sent to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
"Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James's Palace on Monday, 12 February," police said in a statement.
(Photo: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/ Reuters)
London: A letter with white powder was sent to Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle, the Evening Standard newspaper reported on Thursday, saying it was also believed to contain a racist message.
The paper said that officers from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command were called in after the letter was received on February 12 at a sorting office in St James's Palace in central London.
But analysis of the powder found that it was harmless.
Contacted by AFP, Prince Harry's press service at Kensington Palace declined to comment on the report.
"Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James's Palace on Monday, 12 February," police said in a statement.
"The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package," the statement said.
The Evening Standard said police were believed to be examining whether the incident was linked to a package containing white powder that was sent to the British parliament on February 13.
The couple are due to marry in Windsor on May 19.
When their relationship was first revealed in 2016, Harry issued a strongly-worded statement against media harassment of his mixed-race girlfriend.
Harry's communications secretary Jason Knauf said at the time that Markle had been the subject of "a wave of abuse and harassment."
"Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," Knauf said then.
Also Watch
The paper said that officers from the Metropolitan Police's counter-terrorism command were called in after the letter was received on February 12 at a sorting office in St James's Palace in central London.
But analysis of the powder found that it was harmless.
Contacted by AFP, Prince Harry's press service at Kensington Palace declined to comment on the report.
"Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James's Palace on Monday, 12 February," police said in a statement.
"The substance was tested and confirmed as non-suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package," the statement said.
The Evening Standard said police were believed to be examining whether the incident was linked to a package containing white powder that was sent to the British parliament on February 13.
The couple are due to marry in Windsor on May 19.
When their relationship was first revealed in 2016, Harry issued a strongly-worded statement against media harassment of his mixed-race girlfriend.
Harry's communications secretary Jason Knauf said at the time that Markle had been the subject of "a wave of abuse and harassment."
"Prince Harry is worried about Ms Markle's safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her," Knauf said then.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Stephen Hawking's Last Research Paper Could Prove The Existence of Multiple Universes
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street