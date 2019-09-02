Railway Station in Nankana to be Named after Guru Nanak, Says Pakistan Minister

Lahore: The Nankana Sahib railway station in Pakistan's Punjab province will be named after Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said.

The minister, who inspected the railway station on Sunday, said it will be one of the best stations in Pakistan and will play a vital role in promoting religious tourism in the country.

The city of Nankana Sahib is capital of Nankana Sahib district in Pakistan's Punjab province. It is named after the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, who was born in the city and first began preaching there.

The city, located about 91 kilometers from Lahore, is a city of historic and religious value, and a popular pilgrimage site for Sikhs from all over the world.

"The railway station in Nankana would be named after Baba Guru Nanak. It would be one of the best railway stations in Pakistan," Rasheed was quoted as saying by The News.

The minister said one to two more coaches will be added to the trains travelling on the track to reduce difficulties of the passengers.

"A new train, namely Baba Guru Nanak train, would be started from Lahore to Nankana soon," Rasheed said.

He gave a deadline of October 30 for the completion of work on the railway station, the report said.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the railway station.

"The teachings of Guru Nanak give the lesson of peace. Pakistan is following the policy of peace," he said. ​

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.