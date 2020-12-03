Rain Delays Start Of 1st Test Between NZ, West Indies

HAMILTON, New Zealand: Rain has delayed the start of the first cricket test between New Zealand and the West Indies at Seddon Park.

The toss was due to be made at 10:30 a.m. local time but showers throughout the morning Thursday forced a delay.

The full covers were on the pitch, the bowlers run-ups and surrounds at the scheduled time for the toss. Rain was pooled on the covers and the outfield was saturated.

But fine weather is expected in the afternoon and play is expected to be possible later, though probably not in the first session.

The match is the first in a two-test series. New Zealand on Tuesday completed a 2-0 win in a three-match Twenty20 series, the first international series in New Zealand since March.

