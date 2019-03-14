English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Rainbow Nation is a Myth’: Racial Attack on South Africa TV Host Sparks Outrage Online
The incident occurred last week when Samora Mangesi, who presents a lifestyle show on TV, pulled over to help after a car overturned on a road in west Johannesburg.
Samora Mangesi tweeted pictures of the injuries he sustained in the alleged assault.
Loading...
Johannesburg: An alleged racially-motivated attack by a group of white people who beat up a black South African TV presenter trying to help them after a road accident has sparked outrage on social media.
The incident occurred last week when Samora Mangesi, who presents a lifestyle show for the South African Broadcasting Corporation, said he and some friends pulled over to help after a car overturned on a road in west Johannesburg.
"On Friday night I was the victim of a racially motivated attack," the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing pictures of his injuries.
"They called my friends and I monkeys. When we engaged them on why we were being called such, they beat me up until I was unconscious."
The tweet sparked fury among his followers, who shared the post more than 3,700 times. "They kicked me on the ground after one of them had hit me on the back of the head," wrote Mangesi who sustained cuts, bruises and grazes on his face and body.
Race relations remain tense in South Africa 25 years after the end of white-minority apartheid rule.
"Rainbow nation is a myth," tweeted one user called @IamTrevorWest, while another, @PMG_Financial, tweeted his outrage at being "bullied in our own country".
Mangesi said he had filed a complaint with the police.
The incident occurred last week when Samora Mangesi, who presents a lifestyle show for the South African Broadcasting Corporation, said he and some friends pulled over to help after a car overturned on a road in west Johannesburg.
"On Friday night I was the victim of a racially motivated attack," the 26-year-old wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing pictures of his injuries.
"They called my friends and I monkeys. When we engaged them on why we were being called such, they beat me up until I was unconscious."
The tweet sparked fury among his followers, who shared the post more than 3,700 times. "They kicked me on the ground after one of them had hit me on the back of the head," wrote Mangesi who sustained cuts, bruises and grazes on his face and body.
Race relations remain tense in South Africa 25 years after the end of white-minority apartheid rule.
"Rainbow nation is a myth," tweeted one user called @IamTrevorWest, while another, @PMG_Financial, tweeted his outrage at being "bullied in our own country".
Mangesi said he had filed a complaint with the police.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- China Continues to Block Attempts to Declare Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist
- RRR: Alia, Ajay Join Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Rajamouli's Telugu Period Film
- PUBG Mobile Ban: You Will Get Arrested For Playing The Battle Royal Game in These Cities in India
- Boycott Chinese Products, But Please Leave My Noodles Alone
- IPL 2019: Ganguly Insists "No Conflict of Interest" in Advising Delhi Capitals
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results