Ram Mandir Vandalised with Anti-India Graffiti in Canada's Missisauga, Second Such Incident This Year

A prominent Hindu temple in Mississauga in Canada was vandalised with anti-India graffiti allegedly by a pro-Khalistan group, in a second such incident this year.

The Ram Mandir in Mississauga was vandalised on Tuesday and the Indian Consulate General in Toronto has condemned the incident and demanded harsh punishment for those involved.

It requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” the Consulate General of India in Toronto said in a tweet.

The Indian community in Canada was outraged after the incident, which has been claimed by Sikhs for Justice, a banned terrorist organisation.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown denounced the “hate-motivated" vandalism of the temple and declared that such hatred has no place in the area.

“I am saddened to hear of the hate motivated vandalism at the Ram Mandir Temple in Mississauga. Unknown suspects spray painted the walls on the back of the temple. This type of hate has no place in Peel Region," she said in a tweet.

This is not the first time that a Hindu Temple in Canada was defaced with anti-India graffiti.

Earlier in January, Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton in Canada was defaced with anti-India graffiti, causing outrage among the Indian community.

The Indian Consulate General had said the defacing of the temple has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada.

Last September, the Indian Foreign Ministry has issued a strongly worded statement, saying there has been a “sharp increase” in hate crimes against Indians and other “anti-India activities” in Canada. New Delhi had urged the Canadian government to properly investigate the incidents.

Statistics Canada, the country’s national statistical office, has reported a 72 percent increase in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race in Canada between 2019 and 2021.

This has led to increased fears among minority communities, particularly the Indian community, which is the fastest-growing demographic group in Canada, accounting for almost four percent of the population.

