Ranger’s Toddler Son Eaten by Leopard in Uganda National Park

The three-year-old boy had been left in the care of a nanny at the unfenced staff quarters of a safari lodge in the Queen Elizabeth National Park, when he was taken by the leopard on Friday night.

AFP

Updated:May 7, 2018, 2:49 PM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
Uganda: Ugandan authorities were on Monday hunting for a leopard that snatched and ate the three-year-old son of a female ranger working in the popular Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The boy had been left in the care of a nanny at the unfenced staff quarters of a safari lodge in the park, when he was taken by the leopard on Friday night.

Wildlife authority spokesman Bashir Hangi said the child had followed the nanny outdoors.

"The maid was not aware the child followed her. She heard the kid scream for help, she intervened but it was too late the leopard had vanished with it in the bush and a search was mounted until we got the skull the next day," he said.

"The hunt is on with the intention of capturing the leopard and removing it from the wild because once it has eaten human flesh, the temptations are high to eat another human being, it becomes dangerous," he added.

