Ranil’s Elephant in The Room: Sri Lankans Divided over Whether He Can Take on Mammoth Challenge

Ranil Wickremesinghe’s win as the President of Sri Lanka gives the adage “elephant in the room” a completely new meaning.

As the leader of the Sri Lankan United National Party (UNP), which has an elephant as its symbol, Ranil today stands tall, dominating the island nation’s parliament, having won 134 votes from a possible 225—which is more than a two-thirds majority.

From the people’s movement ousting the powerful Rajapaksas from the seat of power, forcing the family to flee the country, and occupying the presidential palace, to Ranil’s win, the island nation’s fortunes seemed to have dramatically changed.

On the ground in Sri Lanka, people are divided over Ranil’s victory.

Many are disheartened by his presidency and believe he would operate as a proxy of the Rajapaksas, while there is a section that feels a seasoned politician like him could pull Sri Lanka out of its worst economic crisis.

Pinsara Samarasekara, an agricultural entrepreneur, emphatically maintains that Ranil’s election is a betrayal of the people’s mandate and needs.

“We, as independent people, feel totally betrayed. In the beginning, Ranil appeared to be part of the people’s struggle and even criticised the Rajapaksa government while in Opposition. He later became the Prime Minister with the help of the people’s struggle. It was the people of Sri Lanka who forced the corrupt Mahinda Rajapaksa to resign as PM, paving the way for Ranil to take that post. From then onwards, he became the saviour of the Rajapaksas and today he seems to have possibly bought his way into parliament again,” he said.

Samarasekara added that he was one of those who voted in favour of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as President with the hope that he would cleanse the corrupt, mismanaged system and give the country a new vision.

“Gotabaya came from the background of being a civil servant, and he did a very good job as the defence secretary and urban development secretary. We thought he would not be corrupted by politicians and would take straight decisions. As soon as he ascended the post of President, he indulged in cronyism and betrayed us,” the law graduate-turned-farmer added.

However, Lasith Abeywardane, a clothing merchant who lives in Kelaniya, near Colombo, disagrees.

“It is probably our country’s immediate need to have an experienced leader who can bring us out of our fuel and economic crisis. We need food, fuel, and basic amenities as a priority. He has been a PM seven times and understands what needs to be done immediately,” he told News18 over the phone.

Political analysts like Ranga Kalansooriya find Sri Lanka in a paradoxical situation. “One may think that the Rajapaksas are out of governance, but the voting pattern clearly indicated that they are still in power and pulling strings,” he said.

Kalansooriya believes that the immediate challenge before any president is to fix the economic crisis, ensure adequate fuel and energy resources, and re-establish law and order in the country. Ranil as president will not help restore peace in the country or silence the people’s protests, he said.

“He is not a popular leader and what happened in Parliament is in no way a reflection of the ground reality,” the analyst told News18. “Ranil now has full executive powers to make adequate changes with two-thirds of the parliament in his favour. He has a massive role to perform. The ball is in his court. People think of him as an extension of the Rajapaksas and a defender of that regime. I don’t see the protests going away as well. We are in a state of flux today.”

The common Sri Lankan is very disheartened today, said Colombo-based political economist Prof Sumanasiri Liyanage.

“Sri Lanka’s constitution is the most comical constitution in the world today. I say this because Wickremesinghe’s party, which won just 2.2 per cent of the votes in the 2019 elections, has replaced and become the successor of the person who got more than 55 per cent of the votes. What kind of democracy do we have? This is the discordance of democratic principles,” said Liyanage.

The economist added that the victory which made Ranil president was not his but the Rajapaksa family’s. “It goes to prove that they (the Rajapaksas) are the single most important, dominant political stream in Sri Lanka despite being ousted,” he said.

Dr Sunil Wijesiriwardena emphasises that Sri Lanka is going to have a long and arduous struggle with democracy and that none of the members of parliament represents the people’s needs today. He believes that citizens should take a close look at what the island nation has gone through in the past few months and find new ways of voicing their demands.

“I always believe that we should have peaceful social transformation. Having said that, I also believe that there should be reforms and people should put together a parallel institution or platform where they can voice their demands and collectively decide the future of Sri Lanka,” said the literary critic, university lecturer, and longstanding civic leader in Sri Lanka.

He added that he believes corrupt leaders have totally disrupted the healthy functioning of the public sphere in Sri Lanka and the parliament is not being formed as mandated by true public will.

“Public opinion is fabricated by investing huge amount of resources, and through heinous tactics and darkest methods. I hope that people have awakened and slowly realise that we need to find alternative ways to build truly representative structures for a better governing system. For that, we must try and employ all possible ways, methods and actions of peaceful social transformation,” added Dr Wijesiriwardena.

Winning was just one step towards the uphill and arduous path laid out for him. Ranil is now faced with the mammoth task of reviving the country’s sinking economy, reducing debts, ensuring political stability and, most importantly, convincing Sri Lankans that he is not an extension of the Rajapaksa regime.

Dubbed “The Fox ” or “Sutrakaran” (“cunning” in Sinhalese) for his acumen in repeatedly resurrecting his shaky political fortune, he has this time ably outfoxed his political opponents. Ranil’s rise to the seat of the president is what commentators call “his uncle’s dying wish fulfilled”.

As the nephew of one of the country’s longest-serving leaders, Junius Jayawardene (who ruled from 1977-1989), Ranil was introduced to politics by his uncle, who is said to have guided and trained him to become a president like himself someday.

Having run for the presidency twice earlier in 1999 and 2005, his party, the UNP, was almost decimated in the 2020 parliamentary elections when it picked up just one seat with Wickremesinghe as its only MP. The UNP got 249,435 votes or a mere 2 per cent of the total votes polled in the country. This shrewd political navigator has been Sri Lanka’s PM six times since he entered politics in 1977 when he was made the country’s deputy foreign affairs minister by his uncle Jayawardene. Incidentally, he has never served a full term on the post.

Born into a wealthy and politically influential family, Ranil began his career as a rookie journalist at one of his family-run newspaper businesses, Lake House, which was nationalised by Sirimavo Bandaranaike, the world’s first woman prime minister. He turned to law as a profession until he was fully initiated into the political system and has since grown to be known as Sri Lanka’s wily, experienced political survivor.

Political commentators say that during his terms as the opposition leader and prime minister, Ranil has been credited for re-establishing the island’s foreign relations and trying to revive the cash-strapped, fuel-deficient country from its economic crisis. “He played a significant role in steering Sri Lanka out of the great economic recession in 2001 and he will do it again,” said a leader from the UNP.

