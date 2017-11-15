English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rare 5.4-magnitude Earthquake Hits Southern South Korea
The quake, which was felt across much of the country including in the capital Seoul, struck at the shallow depth of nine kilometres near the southeastern industrial city of Pohang at around 2:30 pm.
Representative Image.
Seoul: A rare 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit South Korea's southeast on Wednesday, the second most powerful quake on record, in a country that seldom experiences significant tremors.
The quake, which was felt across much of the country including in the capital Seoul, struck at the shallow depth of nine kilometres near the southeastern industrial city of Pohang at around 2:30 pm, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
The Korean peninsula rarely has to worry about significant quakes.
But seismic activity is closely monitored because a spike in activity is often the first indication that North Korea has carried out a nuclear test.
The South Korean port city of Pohang is the home to the headquarters of Posco — the country's top and the world's fourth-largest steelmaker.
Photos and video footage sent to local TV stations showed crumbled street walls and furniture violently shaking inside people's homes.
Local nuclear reactors were operating without disruption, Yonhap news agency said, citing officials at Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power.
The most quake recorded in the south was a 5.8-magnitude tremor that hit the southeastern city of Gyeongju in September last year.
The quake, which was felt across much of the country including in the capital Seoul, struck at the shallow depth of nine kilometres near the southeastern industrial city of Pohang at around 2:30 pm, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.
The Korean peninsula rarely has to worry about significant quakes.
But seismic activity is closely monitored because a spike in activity is often the first indication that North Korea has carried out a nuclear test.
The South Korean port city of Pohang is the home to the headquarters of Posco — the country's top and the world's fourth-largest steelmaker.
Photos and video footage sent to local TV stations showed crumbled street walls and furniture violently shaking inside people's homes.
Local nuclear reactors were operating without disruption, Yonhap news agency said, citing officials at Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power.
The most quake recorded in the south was a 5.8-magnitude tremor that hit the southeastern city of Gyeongju in September last year.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dimpy Ganguly on Ex-Husband Rahul Mahajan’s Third Wedding: Hope He Finds Happiness This Time
- Sushmita Sen's Birthday Pictures With Her 'Life' Rohman Shawl Are All Things Love; See Here
- Are you Suffering from Hair Loss? Follow these Simple Tips to Get Rid of the Problem
- Yasir Shah's Masterclass Helps Pakistan Level New Zealand Series 1-1
- Chef José Andrés, Trump Critic and Humanitarian, Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize