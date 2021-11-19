CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rare Original Copy of US Constitution Auctioned for $43 million: Sotheby's

An extremely rare official first-edition printed copy of the U.S. Constitution as adopted by delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia in 1787. (Image: Reuters)

It is one of only 11 known surviving copies of the US charter, signed on September 17, 1787 at Philadelphia's Independence Hall.

An extremely rare original copy of the US constitution was sold Thursday for $43 million — a world record for a historical document at auction, Sotheby’s said.

It is one of only 11 known surviving copies of the US charter, signed on September 17, 1787 at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall by America’s founding fathers, including George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and James Madison and ratified the following year.

first published:November 19, 2021, 07:46 IST