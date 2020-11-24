News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»World
1-MIN READ

RBNZ Governor Orr Says Will Look At Govt Proposal On Housing

RBNZ Governor Orr Says Will Look At Govt Proposal On Housing

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will consider the government's suggestion to take into account house prices when formulating monetary policy, Governor Adrian Orr said on Tuesday.

WELLINGTON: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will consider the government’s suggestion to take into account house prices when formulating monetary policy, Governor Adrian Orr said on Tuesday.

He was responding to a letter from Finance Minister Grant Robertson, who sought the central bank’s help in stabilising New Zealand’s booming property market.

“There are many long-term, structural issues at play,” Orr said, adding that monetary and financial regulatory policy alone could not tackle the challenge.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 24, 2020, 10:54 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...