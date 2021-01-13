Reactions To The Impeachment Of President Donald Trump

Following are comments on the U.S. House of Representatives vote on Wednesday on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER STENY HOYER, DEMOCRAT OF MARYLAND

“We’re prepared to move forward and we want to send this to the Senate as soon as possible. We think there’s an urgency here.”

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE VAL DEMINGS, DEMOCRAT OF FLORIDA

“We will impeach the president of the United States twice: the first time this has been done in history. This is all about accountability, holding this president accountable”

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE JASON CROW, DEMOCRAT OF COLORADO

“He will be impeached twice because he needs to be impeached twice.”

(Edited by Jonathan Oatis and Howard Goller)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor