‘Ready To Supply Covovax, Corbevax Covid-19 Vaccines’: India Tells Quad Partners

India on Friday conveyed to its Quad partners that it is ready to supply COVOVAX and CORBEVAX Covid-19 vaccines under the Quad vaccine partnership, people familiar with the developments told CNNNews18. Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is representing India at the fourth edition of the Quad foreign minister’s summit, earlier ahead of the meeting said that all Quad states are committed to ensuring vaccine equity in a bid to help the world fight the pandemic. The supply of both the vaccines is in addition to the supply of J&J’s Janssen vaccine to which Quad nations committed earlier.

Australian foreign minister Marise Payne also said that Quad nations will support the production of an additional 1 billion vaccine doses in India.

Jaishankar further added that Quad nations have taken collective efforts for a global recovery from the pandemic. He highlighted that collective vaccine delivery and the vaccine initiative taken by Quad nations will help address global health security, according to a tweet by news agency ANI. Jaishankar said that the Quad vaccine initiative is crucial for Indo-Pacific nations in their fight against the pandemic.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken also highlighted that the production of 1 billion additional vaccine doses will further strengthen the ongoing global response to the pandemic. Blinken said that the meeting is to build on the progress made earlier by Quad member states and one of the targets of the member states is to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

In September last year, the Quad member states after the summit between the heads of state announced its pledge to deliver 1.2 billion vaccines to the rest of the globe. The Quad vaccine initiative has delivered more than 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines across the Indo-Pacific nations since its formation in March 2021. Quad leaders also during the last summit discussed measures to strengthen their response for future meetings as well.

