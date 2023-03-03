Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was ready to talk to army chief General Asim Munir “for the betterment of the country". The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also maintained that he had “no quarrel with the establishment”.

Speaking to the media, Imran also accused former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of stabbing him in the back.

He added that even after he lost his government, he spoke to Gen Bajwa for the betterment of the country.

“But it was General Bajwa who wanted to crush me,” he said. “But if anyone thinks that I will bend the knee, that cannot happen.”

Imran also slammed Bajwa for “delivering a speech against Russia” and said he should be court-martialed.

He challenged the incumbent army chief to prove any corruption case against him and his wife.

Imran also said he got word that there were plans to arrest him from the Islamabad airport and take him to Balochistan, and that’s why he didn’t go. “I am in danger from those who are supposed to protect me,” he said.

He also said that going to jail “gets one more votes”.

