CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :G-20Raisina DialogueIndo-PacificSergey Lavrov United Nations
Home » News » World » Ready to Talk to Army Chief Munir, Gen Bajwa Stabbed Me in The Back: Imran Khan | Exclusive
1-MIN READ

Ready to Talk to Army Chief Munir, Gen Bajwa Stabbed Me in The Back: Imran Khan | Exclusive

By: Manoj Gupta

Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: March 03, 2023, 21:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Imran added that even after he lost his government, he spoke to Gen Bajwa for the betterment of the country. (File pic/AFP)

Imran added that even after he lost his government, he spoke to Gen Bajwa for the betterment of the country. (File pic/AFP)

Imran also slammed Bajwa for 'delivering a speech against Russia' and said he should be court-martialed

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was ready to talk to army chief General Asim Munir “for the betterment of the country". The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also maintained that he had “no quarrel with the establishment”.

Speaking to the media, Imran also accused former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa of stabbing him in the back.

He added that even after he lost his government, he spoke to Gen Bajwa for the betterment of the country.

“But it was General Bajwa who wanted to crush me,” he said. “But if anyone thinks that I will bend the knee, that cannot happen.”

RELATED NEWS

Imran also slammed Bajwa for “delivering a speech against Russia” and said he should be court-martialed.

He challenged the incumbent army chief to prove any corruption case against him and his wife.

Imran also said he got word that there were plans to arrest him from the Islamabad airport and take him to Balochistan, and that’s why he didn’t go. “I am in danger from those who are supposed to protect me,” he said.

He also said that going to jail “gets one more votes”.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Manoj Gupta
Manoj Gupta is Group Editor, Security Affairs at CNN-News18...Read More
Tags:
  1. army
  2. Asim Munir
  3. bajwa
  4. Imran Khan
  5. pakistan
first published:March 03, 2023, 21:38 IST
last updated:March 03, 2023, 21:38 IST
Read More