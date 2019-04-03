English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ready to 'Tell the Truth' About Events, Says Carlos Ghosn on Twitter
It was the sole Tweet from the account of Carlos Ghosn, which was created this month.
File photo of Carlos Ghosn, reacting during a news conference in Paris, France, September 15, 2017. (Image: Reuters)
Tokyo: Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday said on Twitter that he was getting ready to tell the truth about recent events and that he would hold a news conference on April 11.
"I'm getting ready to tell the truth about what's happening. Press conference on Thursday, April 11," Ghosn tweeted from the @carlosghosn account, which displayed the blue tick mark indicating it had been verified by the social media site.
