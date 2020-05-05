WORLD

1-MIN READ

Recent Figures in Britain Show More than 30,000 Deaths among People With Coronavirus

People wearing face masks cross Millennium Bridge, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London. (Reuters)

People wearing face masks cross Millennium Bridge, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London. (Reuters)

Britain's official death toll, which includes cases where there was a positive test for the virus, stands at 28,734, just behind Italy's 29,079 and the third-highest in the world.

New figures show that Britain has had more than 30,000 deaths among people with the coronavirus, possibly a third more than the official count.

The Office for National Statistics says there were 29,710 deaths involving COVID-19 in England and Wales up to April 24, 34% more than the government's figure of 22,173 for the same period. Deaths in Scotland and Northern Ireland, collected separately, push the number over 30,000.

Britain's official death toll, which includes cases where there was a positive test for the virus, stands at 28,734, just behind Italy's 29,079 and the third-highest in the world.

The statistics office data, which is published with a 10-day lag, includes deaths where COVID-19 is suspected, even if there was no test.

Scientists say it will be hard to determine the total toll from the disease until there are complete statistics for excess mortality during the pandemic.

Britain's statistics office says the number of total deaths registered in the week to April 24 was slightly lower than the previous week, but still more than double the five-year average.

