English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Recent India-Pak Conflict Arose Due to Terrorists that Departed From Pakistan, Says Mike Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said Pakistanis need to step up and stop harbouring terrorists.
File photo of Mike Pompeo (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: The recent India-Pakistan conflict arose due to terrorists that departed from Pakistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, asking Islamabad to stop "harbouring" terrorists.
He was referring to the recent escalation in tensions between the two nuclear states following the deadly February 14 attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that left 40 personnel dead.
"We saw what happened with India, the conflict that arose there as a result of terrorists that departed from Pakistan. We need the Pakistanis to step up. They need to stop harbouring terrorists," Pompeo told Fox and Friends in an interview.
He said the Trump administration has taken action against Pakistan that no other previous governments have taken.
However, he said, "We need Pakistan to do more. They have to stop harbouring these terrorists."
He was referring to the recent escalation in tensions between the two nuclear states following the deadly February 14 attack carried out by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that left 40 personnel dead.
"We saw what happened with India, the conflict that arose there as a result of terrorists that departed from Pakistan. We need the Pakistanis to step up. They need to stop harbouring terrorists," Pompeo told Fox and Friends in an interview.
He said the Trump administration has taken action against Pakistan that no other previous governments have taken.
However, he said, "We need Pakistan to do more. They have to stop harbouring these terrorists."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Rehashing Songs Is a Fad That Should Go Away, Says Amit Trivedi
- Alia Bhatt Rings in Birthday with Ranbir Kapoor, Family and Friends, See Pics
- Hard Day's Work: Politicians Teach Us That Any Time is a Good Time to Sleep
- Superwoman Lilly Singh Becomes First Indian Woman to Host Late Night Show
- World Sleep Day: Sleeplessness Costs the World More Than a Trillion Dollars a Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results