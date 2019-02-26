English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Recognise India's Legitimacy to Ensure its Security Against Cross-border Terrorism, Says France
France solemnly calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint so as to avert any risk of military escalation and preserve strategic stability in the region.
File photo of Mirage air crafts. (Image: AFP PHOTO)
New Delhi: India's aerial strike at Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Pakistan on Tuesday received a boost from France that said it stood by New Delhi in its fight against terror in "all its forms", and urged Pakistan to act against terror groups operating from its soil.
"France recognises India's legitimacy to ensure its security against cross-border terrorism and asks Pakistan to put an end to the operations of terrorist groups established on its territory," the French government said in a statement.
Condemning the terrible attack perpetrated by suspected JeM suicide bomber on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14, France said it is "fully engaged in mobilising the international community to sanction the terrorists responsible for this attack and freezing their financing networks".
The statement came days after a senior French source told PTI that France will be moving a proposal at the UN to ban Masood Azhar, chief of the UN-proscribed JeM which has claimed responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack.
"France solemnly calls on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint so as to avert any risk of military escalation and preserve strategic stability in the region," the statement said.
The resumption of bilateral dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi is necessary to initiate a peaceful settlement of differences, it said.
India has asked Pakistan to take immediate and verifiable action against terrorists and terror groups operating from territories under its control.
Earlier in the day, in a targeted strike, the Indian Air Force carried out aerial bombing at Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Pakistan. This was the first time since India went to war with Pakistan in 1971 that the Air Force’s fighter jets entered the nation’s airspace.
According to government sources, 12 Mirage-2000 fighter jets pounded the camp with 1,000 kg of laser guided-bombs.
