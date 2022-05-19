CHANGE LANGUAGE
Record 59.1 Million People Internally Displaced Worldwide: Report

Ukrainian refugees wait inside a train for departure to Berlin at the main train station after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Krakow, Poland, March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Some 59.1 million people were registered as internally displaced worldwide in 2021 -- an all-time record expected to be broken again this year amid mass displacement in Ukraine

Conflicts and natural disasters forced tens of millions to flee within their own country last year, pushing the number of internally displaced people to a record high, monitors said Thursday.

Some 59.1 million people were registered as internally displaced worldwide in 2021 — an all-time record expected to be broken again this year amid mass displacement in Ukraine, according to a joint report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

first published:May 19, 2022, 13:38 IST