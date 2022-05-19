Record 59.1 Million People Internally Displaced Worldwide: Report

Conflicts and natural disasters forced tens of millions to flee within their own country last year, pushing the number of internally displaced people to a record high, monitors said Thursday.

Some 59.1 million people were registered as internally displaced worldwide in 2021 — an all-time record expected to be broken again this year amid mass displacement in Ukraine, according to a joint report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre and the Norwegian Refugee Council.

