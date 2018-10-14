English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Record-breaking Korean Climber Kim Chang-ho Among Nine Killed in Himalayas in Nepal
On Saturday, police said locals had spotted seven bodies on the mountain slopes, but emergency workers were unable to retrieve them due to bad weather.
(Image for representation: Reuters)
Loading...
Kathmandu: Five South Korean climbers and their four Nepali guides have been killed after their basecamp in the Himalayas was ravaged by a storm, local police and hiking officials said on Sunday.
The disaster, which claimed the life of record-breaking Korean climber Kim Chang-ho, is the worst climbing accident to hit the Himalayan nation in two years.
Police official Bir Bahadur Budhamagar said rescuers helped by locals retrieved the bodies of the nine climbers on Sunday from near their basecamp at Mount Gurja, a 7,193 metre-high peak , located roughly 216 km northwest of Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.
"The bodies of all five Koreans and four Nepalis have been identified," Budhamagar told Reuters from Myagdi district where the disaster took place.
On Saturday, police said locals had spotted seven bodies on the mountain slopes, but emergency workers were unable to retrieve them due to bad weather.
The Korean expedition was being led by Chang-ho, who set the record in 2013 for being the fastest to reach the summits of the world's 14 highest mountains without using supplemental oxygen, according to climbing officials.
The victims included a four-man Korean team to the Gurja mountain. They were at the base camp located at 3,500 metres (11,482) at the time of the storm. The fifth Korean was a trekker, who joined the group, according to hiking officials.
Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest, and the autumn climbing season is now at its peak. Income from foreign climbers is a major source of revenue for the cash-strapped nation.
The disaster, which claimed the life of record-breaking Korean climber Kim Chang-ho, is the worst climbing accident to hit the Himalayan nation in two years.
Police official Bir Bahadur Budhamagar said rescuers helped by locals retrieved the bodies of the nine climbers on Sunday from near their basecamp at Mount Gurja, a 7,193 metre-high peak , located roughly 216 km northwest of Nepal's capital, Kathmandu.
"The bodies of all five Koreans and four Nepalis have been identified," Budhamagar told Reuters from Myagdi district where the disaster took place.
On Saturday, police said locals had spotted seven bodies on the mountain slopes, but emergency workers were unable to retrieve them due to bad weather.
The Korean expedition was being led by Chang-ho, who set the record in 2013 for being the fastest to reach the summits of the world's 14 highest mountains without using supplemental oxygen, according to climbing officials.
The victims included a four-man Korean team to the Gurja mountain. They were at the base camp located at 3,500 metres (11,482) at the time of the storm. The fifth Korean was a trekker, who joined the group, according to hiking officials.
Nepal is home to eight of the world's 14 highest mountains including Mount Everest, and the autumn climbing season is now at its peak. Income from foreign climbers is a major source of revenue for the cash-strapped nation.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kriti Sanon Questions Veracity of Anonymous #MeToo Stories
- Alok Nath's Wife Moves Court Against Vinta Nanda, Requests Police Investigation
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Surbhi Rana, Dipika Kakkar Battle it Out in 'Sultani Akhada'
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...