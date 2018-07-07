English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Records Broken as Heat Wave Bakes Southern California
High temperatures will exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 Celsius) in Los Angeles and San Diego on Saturday, the National Weather Service said in a series of excessive heat warnings and advisories.
Los Angeles: A dangerous heat wave will continue to bake Southern California on Saturday, hitting temperatures well above 110 degrees across the region and setting all-time records in several places.
"An excessive heat warning means an extended period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur with increased occurrences of heat illnesses likely," the service said.
It was 111 degrees at one point on Friday at the University of California Los Angeles, breaking the all-time high temperature record of 109 degrees set in 1939, the weather service reported on Twitter.
That was still 6 degrees cooler than the record 117 degrees set in Woodland Hills, a Los Angeles neighborhood, at about 1 p.m. local time on Friday, the service said.
Cooling centers will be open across the Los Angeles area and other California communities. Los Angeles officials told residents they should also visit libraries, recreation centers, senior centers and museums to stay cool.
